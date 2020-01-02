Lakers' Jared Dudley: Seeing very limited minutes
Dudley has accounted for 11 minutes of playing time over the Lakers' last six games.
Since starting on Dec. 17 at Indiana, Dudley has not played more than five minutes in any of the subsequent six games, including two DNP designations. He remains buried at the end of the Lakers' bench, and his fantasy value is almost non-existent at the moment.
More News
-
Lakers' Jared Dudley: Will start for Davis•
-
Lakers' Jared Dudley: Ejected from Wedesday's game•
-
Lakers' Jared Dudley: Registers four minutes in blowout•
-
Lakers' Jared Dudley: Plays three minutes in blowout win•
-
Lakers' Jared Dudley: Cracks opening night rotation•
-
Lakers' Jared Dudley: Back to bench Wednesday•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...