Lakers' Jared Dudley: Will start for Davis
Dudley is starting at power forward Tuesday against the Pacers, Bill Oram of The Athletic reports.
Dudley is in line to make his first start of the season with both Anthony Davis (ankle) and Kyle Kuzma (ankle) sidelined Tuesday night. The Boston College product is averaging just 2.5 points and 1.2 rebounds over his last six contests, and he'll have some big shoes to fill in Indiana.
