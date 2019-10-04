Lakers' Jared Dudley: Won't play in preseason opener
Dudley (knee) will be held out of Saturday's preseason opener against the Warriors, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.
As the veteran deals with knee soreness, he'll be kept out for precautionary reasons. Dudley may be able to play during Thursday's contest against the Nets, however.
