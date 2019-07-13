Johnson tallied 19 points (-6-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-8 FT), four rebounds and two assists across 20 minutes during Friday's 88-87 win over the Warriors in the consolation bracket of the Las Vegas Summer League.

Johnson is once again vying for an NBA contract . After a few stints with Houston's G-League team, he played overseas in Israel and France for the past two seasons. He has the skills to make the G-League team but he'll need another strong effort as the Lakers continue in the consolation bracket.