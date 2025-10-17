Lakers' Jarred Vanderbilt: Available for preseason finale
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vanderbilt (quadriceps) is available for Friday's preseason finale against the Kings, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.
Vanderbilt left Wednesday's preseason game against the Mavericks due to a left quad contusion, but the issue has proven to be of minimal concern. With LeBron James (sciatica) not expected to make his season debut until around mid-November, Vanderbilt has one more chance to make his case for an Opening Night start.
