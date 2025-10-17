Vanderbilt (quadriceps) is available for Friday's preseason finale against the Kings, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.

Vanderbilt left Wednesday's preseason game against the Mavericks due to a left quad contusion, but the issue has proven to be of minimal concern. With LeBron James (sciatica) not expected to make his season debut until around mid-November, Vanderbilt has one more chance to make his case for an Opening Night start.