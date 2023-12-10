Vanderbilt (heel) is good to go for Saturday's game against the Pacers, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.
Vanderbilt will play through a probable tag for the second straight game. In three appearances for the Lakers this season, Vanderbilt holds averages of 1.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists.
More News
-
Lakers' Jarred Vanderbilt: Likely available Saturday•
-
Lakers' Jarred Vanderbilt: Will play Thursday•
-
Lakers' Jarred Vanderbilt: Expected to play Thursday•
-
Lakers' Jarred Vanderbilt: Cleared to play•
-
Lakers' Jarred Vanderbilt: Probable for Tuesday•
-
Lakers' Jarred Vanderbilt: Minimal role in season debut•