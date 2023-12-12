Watch Now:

Vanderbilt (back) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Mavericks, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Vanderbilt has played in three straight contests since returning from a heel injury, but he's now been added to the injury report with back spasms. He'll likely need to prove his health during morning shootaround and pre-game warmups to gain clearance for Tuesday's matchup.

More News