Vanderbilt is not in the Lakers' starting lineup against the Nets on Monday, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.
Vanderbilt started in Saturday's loss against the Celtics. He will retreat to the bench Monday while the Lakers go with a starting five of Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, Gabe Vincent, Dalton Knecht and Alex Len.
