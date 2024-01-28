Vanderbilt supplied 14 points (4-7 FG, 6-8 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and four steals in 41 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 145-144 double-overtime win over the Warriors.

The 24-year-old forward took advantage of the extra court time, scoring in double digits for the fourth time in the last five games and recording multiple steals for the fourth straight contest. Vanderbilt has had a bumpy first full season with the Lakers, but he seems to be getting comfortable on the second unit, averaging 11.8 points, 6.4 boards, 2.4 steals and 1.8 assists over that five-game stretch while shooting 63.9 percent from the floor.