Vanderbilt (groin) has been cleared to play in Saturday's game against the Bulls, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

After sitting out Thursday's loss to the Bucks due to a groin injury, Vanderbilt will return to the floor Saturday. The veteran forward averages 4.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.2 steals per game, shooting 51.2 percent from the floor.

