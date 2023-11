Vanderbilt (heel) was re-evaluated Monday and has been cleared to begin a return to play progression, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Vanderbilt hasn't yet made his season debut due to left heel bursitis, but he appears to be trending toward a return following Monday's update. He'll likely be forced to miss at least a few more games while he works on his conditioning, but he'll probably be in the mix to suit up for the Lakers relatively soon.