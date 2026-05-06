Vanderbilt is day-to-day with a dislocated right finger, per Thuc Nhi Nguyen of the Los Angeles Times.

Vanderbilt suffered the injury during the second quarter of Tuesday's Western Conference Semifinals Game 1 loss to the Thunder. It sounds like he has a chance to play through the issue going forward, so Vanderbilt can be tentatively viewed as questionable for Game 2 on Thursday in Oklahoma City.