Lakers' Jarred Vanderbilt: Considered day-to-day
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vanderbilt is day-to-day with a dislocated right finger, per Thuc Nhi Nguyen of the Los Angeles Times.
Vanderbilt suffered the injury during the second quarter of Tuesday's Western Conference Semifinals Game 1 loss to the Thunder. It sounds like he has a chance to play through the issue going forward, so Vanderbilt can be tentatively viewed as questionable for Game 2 on Thursday in Oklahoma City.
More News
-
Lakers' Jarred Vanderbilt: Diagnosed with dislocated finger•
-
Lakers' Jarred Vanderbilt: Won't return Tuesday•
-
Lakers' Jarred Vanderbilt: Leaves for locker room•
-
Lakers' Jarred Vanderbilt: Exits rotation in Game 6 win•
-
Lakers' Jarred Vanderbilt: Notches eight points•
-
Lakers' Jarred Vanderbilt: Will suit up Sunday•