Vanderbilt (coach's decision) went unused off the bench in Tuesday's 140-126 win over the Jazz.

After he had seen his playing time decline from 19 minutes to 11 to eight over the Lakers' previous three contests, Vanderbilt ended up falling out of the rotation entirely Tuesday while Los Angeles welcomed LeBron James (sciatica) and Gabe Vincent (ankle) back from long-term absences. Though Vanderbilt could reclaim a role on the second unit if the Lakers are missing a player or two in their nine-man rotation for a given game, he may struggle to get off the bench more often than not when the team is at full strength.