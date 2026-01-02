Lakers' Jarred Vanderbilt: Dealing with leg soreness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vanderbilt is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Grizzlies due to right leg soreness.
Vanderbilt has been a key piece to the Lakers' rotation while coming off the bench this season, averaging 5.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists over 19.2 minutes per game. Maxi Kleber and Dalton Knecht would likely see their minutes increase if Vanderbilt doesn't play Friday.
