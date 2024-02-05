The Lakers announced Monday that Vanderbilt has been diagnosed with a right mid-foot sprain and will be re-evaluated in approximately 3-to-4 weeks, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Saturday that Vanderbilt would be out several weeks at a minimum, if not the rest of the season, so the forward's absence could extend past the Lakers' initial timeline. In Vanderbilt's absence, Rui Hachimura, Jaxson Hayes, Taurean Prince and Christian Wood are candidates for increased minutes, but Los Angeles will also be involved in talks ahead of Thursday's trade deadline, so the rotation could change drastically.