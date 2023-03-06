Vanderbilt produced 10 points (5-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt), 13 rebounds, four assists and one steal across 24 minutes during Sunday's 113-105 victory over the Warriors.

Vanderbilt cobbled together another strong performance Sunday, producing in all the right areas once again. Although his minutes have been a bit up and down over the past week, he is doing just enough to remain viable in standard fantasy formats. He offers upside in only a couple of categories, and so while he isn't for everyone, there is enough there for him to be useful in a range of situations.