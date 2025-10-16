Vanderbilt has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's preseason game against the Mavericks due to a left quad contusion, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Vanderbilt took a knee to the thigh during a second-quarter collision with Dereck Lively, and the former won't return due to what's being called a left quad contusion. Vanderbilt will finish the contest with five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt), seven rebounds, four assists and one block across 13 minutes. His next chance to play will come Friday against Sacramento -- the Lakers' preseason finale. In the meantime, Christian Koloko and Anton Watson could see more minutes.