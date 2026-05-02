Vanderbilt (coach's decision) went unused off the bench Friday in the Lakers' 98-78 win over the Rockets in Game 6 of the first-round playoff series.

Lakers head coach JJ Redick utilized an eight-man rotation while Friday's contest was still competitive, and Vanderbilt ended up losing hold of his spot on the second unit while Luke Kennard, Jake LaRavia and Jaxson Hayes operated as the team's main reserves. The Lakers could eventually get Luka Doncic (hamstring) back at some point during their Western Conference Semifinals series versus the Thunder, and Vanderbilt will face an even tougher path to regaining playing time once Los Angeles is at full strength. Before failing to get off the bench Friday, Vanderbilt had appeared in 11 straight games dating back to the regular season and averaged 4.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 14.3 minutes.