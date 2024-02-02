Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Friday that Vanderbilt, who left Thursday's loss to the Celtics due to a foot injury, is expected to miss several weeks, but he'll undergo further evaluation.

Vanderbilt missed the start of the season due to left heel bursitis, but he's been a key piece of the rotation since returning to action in early December, playing at least 20 minutes in 15 of his last 21 appearances (six starts). With Vanderbilt sidelined, Rui Hachimura, Christian Wood and Taurean Prince are candidates for elevated roles, but it could also mean the Lakers will be more active ahead of the Feb. 8 trade deadline.