Vanderbilt (heel) is listed as probable for Thursday's game versus the Hornets, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Vanderbilt has consistently received probable tags while dealing with left heel bursitis. However, Vanderbilt has started in the Lakers' last two contests and is averaging 4.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 23.5 minutes across that span.