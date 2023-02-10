Vanderbilt (back) won't play in Thursday's game against the Bucks, but he could make his Lakers debut Saturday versus the Warriors, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Vanderbilt was part of a blockbuster deal Wednesday that sent D'Angelo Russell and Malik Beasley with him to Los Angeles, but the trio will have to wait until at least Saturday before playing in their first games for the team. The Lakers added Mo Bamba (suspension) on Thursday and sent out Thomas Bryant, suggesting that Vanderbilt may end up seeing most of his minutes at power forward with the Lakers. Bamba will remain suspended through Saturday's game, so Vanderbilt could slot in as Anthony Davis' primary backup at center for that contest, if available.