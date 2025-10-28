Vanderbilt provided 14 points (6-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and three steals over 28 minutes during Monday's 122-108 loss to the Trail Blazers.

The Lakers were extremely shorthanded Monday, allowing Vanderbilt to move into the starting lineup. He's averaging 11.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.5 steals over his last two games, proving his worth as a short-term streamer until the Lakers get some reinforcements back.