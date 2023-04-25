Vanderbilt recorded 15 points (6-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist and three blocks across 20 minutes during Monday's 117-111 overtime victory over the Grizzlies in Game 4 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Vanderbilt did most of his damage during the first quarter, getting the Lakers off to a strong start despite Anthony Davis struggling. Known for his defensive ability, Vanderbilt connected on a pair of corner threes early, adding a pair of blocks as the team took the lead at the first change. Despite his strong two-way performance, Vanderbilt still managed just 20 minutes, highlighting how volatile his role is and likely will be for the remainder of the playoffs.