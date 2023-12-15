Vanderbilt (back) is available for Friday's game versus the Spurs, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
Vanderbilt has been upgraded from probable to available Friday despite dealing with back spasms. With Anthony Davis (hip) and Cam Reddish (knee) out, Vanderbilt could be in store for extended minutes.
