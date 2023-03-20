Vanderbilt produced two points (1-1 FG), 10 rebounds, two assists and one block across 23 minutes during Sunday's 111-105 victory over Orlando.

Vanderbilt did very little offensively but was his usual self on defense in the win. The acquisition of Vanderbilt is a huge defensive upgrade for the Lakers, who have gone 9-5 with the Kentucky product in the starting lineup. After stints with the Jazz, Timberwolves and Nuggets, it appears that Vanderbilt has landed in an ideal spot where his skills can be used to full effect.