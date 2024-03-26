Vanderbilt (foot) is progressing on a return-to-play plan, but he has not been cleared for contact yet, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Vanderbilt suffered a right mid-foot sprain nearly two months ago, so to only commence running as of Tuesday does not implicate an imminent return. That being said, Vanderbilt continuing to heal and progress without a setback is a good sign for the 24-year-old. His recovery is reportedly on schedule, per coach Darvin Ham, although no return date was estimated.