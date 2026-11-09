Vanderbilt closed Sunday's 121-116 win over the Pistons with two points (1-1 FG, 0-1 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and one block across 14 minutes.

Vanderbilt was remarkably active on the glass despite playing fewer than 14 minutes, collecting eight defensive rebounds and two offensive boards. He also contributed three assists and a block, providing useful peripheral production despite attempting just one shot. His rebounding ability remains valuable, but inconsistent playing time makes him difficult to trust in standard fantasy formats.