Vanderbilt is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against Oklahoma City, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Vanderbilt gives the Lakers a defensively-oriented look on the wings in place of Taurean Prince with Cam Reddish (knee) set for a multi-game absence. Additionally, Vanderbilt profiles as a quality point-of-attack defender and returns to the first unit as part of the same lineup that the Lakers utilized en route to the Western Conference Finals last year.