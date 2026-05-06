Lakers' Jarred Vanderbilt: Leaves for locker room
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vanderbilt exited to the locker room in the second quarter of Tuesday's Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Thunder due to an apparent right hand injury, Dan Woike of The Athletic reports.
Vanderbilt attempted to contest a dunk but ended up hitting his right hand on the backboard. He appeared to be in a considerable amount of pain while heading back to the locker room and can be considered questionable to return until further notice.
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