Vanderbilt (heel) is probable for Monday's game against the Celtics.
Vanderbilt is listed as probable ahead of game time for the sixth consecutive time, having played in each of the previous cases. Vanderbilt received his first start of the season Saturday, where he posted two points, six rebounds, one steal and a block in 24 minutes.
