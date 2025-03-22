Vanderbilt (groin) is probable for Saturday's game against the Bulls, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Vanderbilt is expected to return to action after missing Thursday's loss to the Bucks due to a right groin strain. The big man has averaged 5.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.2 steals across 16.4 minutes per game in his last five outings.