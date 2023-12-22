Vanderbilt (heel) is probable for Saturday's game against the Thunder.
Vanderbilt has appeared in eight of the Lakers' last nine games but has had a limited impact, averaging 0.9 points and 3.8 rebounds in 14.3 minutes per game. He'll likely be able to suit up once again Saturday.
More News
-
Lakers' Jarred Vanderbilt: Will play Thursday•
-
Lakers' Jarred Vanderbilt: Expected to play Thursday•
-
Lakers' Jarred Vanderbilt: Scores two off bench•
-
Lakers' Jarred Vanderbilt: Upgraded to available•
-
Lakers' Jarred Vanderbilt: Probable for Wednesday•
-
Lakers' Jarred Vanderbilt: Suiting up Monday•