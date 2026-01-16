Vanderbilt recorded six points (3-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and five rebounds across 15 minutes during Thursday's 135-117 loss to the Hornets.

With Rui Hachimura back in the mix, Vanderbilt's path to playing time is obstructed. At least for the time being, Vanderbilt is really going to struggle to keep his fantasy value afloat due to a minor role in the frontcourt.