Vanderbilt chipped in seven points (3-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt), 11 rebounds and one assist over 25 minutes during Thursday's 143-135 victory over the Jazz.

Although Jaxson Hayes slid into a starting role with Deandre Ayton (elbow) on the sidelines, Vanderbilt finished with the big rebound total. Hayes only managed three boards, while Vanderbilt and Luka Doncic led the rebound brigade with 11 grabs each. Now in his third full season with the Lakers, Vanderbilt's production remains minimal, averaging just 17.6 minutes across 17 games.