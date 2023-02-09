The Lakers acquired Vanderbilt (back) from the Jazz on Wednesday as part of a three-team deal that also involves the Timberwolves, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

News of the trade arrived shortly before the Timberwolves and Jazz tipped off Wednesday, resulting in several players from both sides being ruled out for the contest. Vanderbilt will be joined in Los Angeles by Malik Beasley and D'Angelo Russell, while Minnesota receives Mike Conley, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and second-round picks in 2024, 2025 and 2026. Meanwhile, Utah will take back Russell Westbrook, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Damian Jones and a 2027 first-round pick in the trade. Vanderbilt adds some needed depth and defensive versatility to the Los Angeles frontcourt, but the move to the Lakers likely won't do much to improve his fantasy value, which had been trending down in Utah after he was moved out of the starting five in favor of Walker Kessler in mid-January. With his new team, Vanderbilt will likely be limited to a backup role behind frontcourt starters Anthony Davis and Rui Hachimura. The Lakers are scheduled to host the Bucks on Thursday, but it's unclear if any of Vanderbilt, Beasley or Russell will be available to make their debuts in that contest.