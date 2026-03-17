Vanderbilt (coach's decision) didn't receive any playing time Monday in the Lakers' 100-92 win over the Rockets.

After a recent stretch in which he appeared in five straight games and averaged 12.0 minutes, Vanderbilt has now been left out of head coach JJ Redick's rotation for the past two contests. The Lakers seem content to lean on Jaxson Hayes and Rui Hachimura to fill out minutes in the frontcourt when starters LeBron James and Deandre Ayton are off the court.