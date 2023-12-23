Vanderbilt (heel) will move into the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Thunder, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The Lakers are shaking things up after four straight losses. Vanderbilt will replace D'Angelo Russell in the lineup, so LeBron James will presumably run the point with Vanderbilt pairing with Anthony Davis. Vanderbilt can be a great source of rebounds and steals when he sees enough minutes, but he's averaging just 14.1 minutes per game this season.