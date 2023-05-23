Vanderbilt isn't in the starting five for Monday's Game 4 against Denver, Chris Haynes of Turner Sports reports.
Rui Hachimura will replace Vanderbilt in the starting lineup Monday. Vanderbilt is averaging 2.0 points and 1.3 rebounds in 13.7 minutes across the first three games of the series.
More News
-
Lakers' Jarred Vanderbilt: Rough night Saturday•
-
Lakers' Jarred Vanderbilt: Moves into starting lineup•
-
Lakers' Jarred Vanderbilt: Moves to second unit•
-
Lakers' Jarred Vanderbilt: Offers very little in loss•
-
Lakers' Jarred Vanderbilt: Gets hot early•
-
Lakers' Jarred Vanderbilt: Non-factor in victory•