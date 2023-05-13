Vanderbilt will come off the bench in Game 6 against the Warriors on Friday, ESPN's Dave McMenamin reports.
Dennis Schroder will join D'Angelo Russell in the backcourt as the Lakers go smaller to counter Golden State's small ball approach. Vanderbilt played a combined 22 minutes in the previous two games, so it's hard to imagine the Lakers turning to him much in Game 6.
