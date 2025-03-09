Vanderbilt is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Celtics, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.
The Lakers are tweaking their lineup due to the absence of Jaxson Hayes (knee), and Vanderbilt will move into the first unit as his replacement. That said, the Lakers will probably rotate on who plays down low based on matchups. Vanderbilt is averaging 4.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game this season, and this will be his first start of the campaign.
