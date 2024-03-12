Vanderbilt (foot) is progressing in his rehab, but he has not been cleared for on-court activities as of Tuesday, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.

Vanderbilt will certainly be sidelined for Wednesday's game against Sacramento and he is likely to miss future contests as his gradual ramp-up continues. Vanderbilt has been out since Feb. 3 due to a right mid-foot sprain. The fact that there have been no setbacks in his recovery and that the 24-year-old continues gearing up to return this season are both good signs, however. In his absence, Rui Hachimura has remained planted in the starting lineup with Taurean Prince representing an underwhelming platoon partner. Cam Reddish (ankle) is nearing a return to action in the wing rotation as well.