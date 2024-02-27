Coach Darvin Ham said Tuesday that Vanderbilt (foot) has yet to progress to on-court activities, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Vanderbilt is slated to be re-evaluated at the beginning of March, but it sounds like he's still at least a couple of weeks away from returning to game action. He hasn't played since Feb. 1 due to a right wrist sprain and initial reports hinted that the injury could sideline him for the remainder of the campaign.