Vanderbilt finished Tuesday's 108-102 overtime play-in game win over Minnesota with zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 22 minutes.

Vanderbilt started against his former team but failed to score in just 22 minutes. Despite having carved out a nice role for himself in Los Angeles, Vanderbilt continues to sputter when it comes to consistency. He serves more as a defensive stopper but his lack of offensive versatility means he often finds himself on the bench. The Lakers will face the Grizzlies in the first round of the playoffs, a matchup that could call for Vanderbilt's defensive upside a little more.