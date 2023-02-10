Vanderbilt (back) is not on the injury report for Saturday's game at Golden State, suggesting he's available to make his Lakers debut, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.

Vanderbilt has healed quickly from the back spasms that popped up right before the trade deadline, and he'll start a new chapter of his NBA career with the revamped Lakers. He figures to compete with Rui Hachimura, Mo Bamba and Wenyen Gabriel for minutes in the frontcourt. The Kentucky product is a rebounding specialist despite being undersized at 6-foot-8, 214 pounds. Fantasy managers should see what his role is like before deciding on whether or not to drop him, since Vanderbilt may continue to play roughly the 24.1 minutes per game he saw in Utah.