Vanderbilt won't start against the Bucks on Friday, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

With LeBron James (foot/sciatica) back in the lineup following a one-game absence, Vanderbilt will slide to the second unit. Over his last 10 appearances off the bench, the 26-year-old forward has averaged 6.6 points and 6.0 rebounds in 23.3 minutes per game.