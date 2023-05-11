Vanderbilt ended with zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebound, one block and one steal across 11 minutes during Wednesday's 121-106 loss to the Warriors in Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Vanderbilt remained in the starting lineup Wednesday but managed just 11 minutes of playing time. Outside of a highlight block, Vanderbilt was unable to have any sort of a tangible impact. At this point, he is being used sparingly, depending on the individual game situation. Despite the loss, the Lakers will now head back to Los Angeles for Game 6, looking to advance to the Western Conference Finals.