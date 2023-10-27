Vanderbilt (heel) was examined by team doctors Thursday and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Though the Lakers' team doctors determined that Vanderbilt's left heel bursitis is improving, he's facing a multi-week absence to begin the regular season. Taurean Prince has started in his place during the team's first two regular-season games, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him retain that role for however long Vanderbilt is sidelined.
