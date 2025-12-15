Vanderbilt chipped in seven points (2-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, one block and two steals in 15 minutes during Sunday's 116-114 win over the Suns.

Vanderbilt played double-digit minutes for the first time since Nov. 14. After not seeing the floor in eight straight games, the defensive-minded forward has received minutes in two of the Lakers' past three games. With Austin Reaves (calf) sidelined for at least a week, coach JJ Redick might open up the rotation, which could bode well for Vanderbilt's playing time.