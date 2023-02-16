Vanderbilt closed Wednesday's 120-102 victory over the Pelicans with six points (3-3 FG), four rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 28 minutes.

This wasn't the most productive fantasy line for Vanderbilt, but the Lakers pulled out the win and he saw plenty of minutes despite the return of LeBron James (ankle). Vanderbilt can put up plenty of rebounds, assists and defensive stats when the minutes are there, so his fantasy managers will be hoping this new role sticks.