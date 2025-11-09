Vanderbilt recorded 12 points (4-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 18 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 28 minutes during Saturday's 122-102 loss to Atlanta.

Luka Doncic led the way for the Lakers in scoring, but Vanderbilt made a strong case to be the second or third-best player for the Lakers in this road loss. The veteran forward ended just one rebound shy of tying his career-high mark in that category, and he supplemented that with 12 points to record his first double-double of the season. Vanderbilt isn't expected to take Rui Hachimura's place in the starting lineup, so Vanderbilt's overall upside will remain fairly low due to his role in the rotation.